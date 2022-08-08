An ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman who lives in the Republic of Moldova spoke to community members Monday evening about how the Russia-Ukraine war has impacted her family’s farm and lives.
The small crowd at Enid Brewing Co. heard from Kelsey Walters, a native of Canute, as she shared her experience living in the Eastern European country nestled between Romania and Ukraine until earlier this year.
Walters served in the Peace Corps from 2007 to 2009 as a volunteer in the Agriculture and Rural Business Program following her graduation from Oklahoma State University.
After her time in the Peace Corps ended, Walters, an agriculture economist, farmer and cartographer, married Yuri, a Moldovan businessman, and the two lived and established a farm in southern Moldova bordering Ukraine.
Corn, wheat, barley, canola and sunflowers were produced on the farm, which has since grown to more than 6,000 acres, and Walters would return to her hometown twice every year.
Walters spent the past 10 years in Moldova, until Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, so Walters and Yuri decided removing their two daughters from the “tense environment” would be the best decision.
Walters and the children arrived in Oklahoma on March 12, and Yuri stayed in Moldova to operate the farm, which has 35 employees.
Walters said the Russia-Ukraine war brought many challenges for the farm, including broken supply chains and high prices, GPS signal outages from Ukraine, the inability to export and sell crops, undocumented people crossing through the fields, border trenches being dug along the fields’ borders and the unnerving sound of explosions.
A lot of grain is stuck in Eastern Europe, Walters said, saying 700 tons of wheat still is in storage at their farm alone.
From an agricultural perspective, Walters said the issue affects not only Moldova, but also all countries that export through Odesa, Ukraine.
“The whole world is waiting to see if Ukraine is going to be able to sell what they’ve reserved — their stocks that they’ve accumulated over the last year,” she said. “Fertilizer prices have also been very high because of the Russian management of that resource. They’re one of the predominant suppliers of the inputs required to make the fertilizers that we use.”
Walters hopes from sharing her experience that farmers will understand the importance of being vocal and civically engaged.
“We need to be very strong and vocal because too often, we take that for granted,” she said. “As shown in Moldova, we had the ability to sell our products and pay back our operating loans ripped out from under us when they banned exports.”
Walters and her children, who have been living with Walters’ parents since arriving in Oklahoma, hope to return to Moldova in a few weeks, but the future is shaky.
“Right now, we’re planning that things will not spill over into Moldova and that Moldova will stay safe,” she said. “(Moldova) is still in a very anxious, high anxiety-type war setting and under a state of emergency, but getting the family back together is probably the healthiest thing for us.”
