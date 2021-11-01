ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale returns to Enid this weekend, as the group continues its century long tradition of selling craft items to benefit the needy.
Mennonite churches from across the state will gather at Chisholm Trail Expo Center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, 2021, to auction off and sell hundreds of artisan craft goods and foods.
Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale is one of 46 relief sales each year in the United States and Canada, all of which raise money for Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) worldwide disaster and relief efforts, according to the event website.
The sale kicks off Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. with dinner, booth shopping, craft auctions and a music program.
The event continues Saturday, with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., booth shopping and the craft and quilt auction.
This is the first time since 2019 the sale has been fully in person. Last year’s sale was online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Karen Eifert Jones, member of Crosspoint Enid (formerly Enid Mennonite Brethren Church) and publicity person for the sale, is hopeful the sale will be a big one this year.
“The online sale in 2020 was an interesting change,” Eifert Jones said. “In the 100th year (2020) of the sale we used modern technology to sell goods that are crafted through old traditions. The Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale always comes together organically from around the state to come to Enid with their items to sell and a common mission. We missed the fellowship with one another and our customers, we are excited to get back to that fellowship.”
What began as a quilt auction, has grown to include handmade wooden furniture, artisan craft goods, ethnic German foods like bierocks, pfeffernusse cookies, noodles, verenika, sausage and more.
The Oklahoma churches have chosen to designate their sale revenue to go to providing clean water around the world.
“The funds provide resources via the Mennonite Disaster Service so that our missionaries and volunteers can help provide access to clean water for areas that don’t have ready access to it,” Eiffert Jones said. “The emphasis is very much in keeping with the church’s missional tradition.”
