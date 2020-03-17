OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections is providing inmates two free, five-minute phone calls per week after suspending visitation and volunteer access to facilities to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19.
The agreement — made with telecommunications company GTL that provides inmate telephone service inside state facilities — begins Wednesday and extends through April 14. ODOC is also exploring other ways to provide communication between inmates and their families.
Additionally, ODOC is screening staff daily for symptoms of COVID-19 as they arrive for shifts. If they exhibit symptoms such as a fever, shortness of breath or a cough, they will be required to return home.
Staff also are prioritizing inmate sick call requests related to respiratory issues and who may be exhibiting signs of COVID-19.
ODOC has established a DOC COVID-19 Update telephone line at (405) 425-2556 for updates on facility access, visitation and other news. Information also can be found on the agency's social media and its website, http://doc.ok.gov/.
