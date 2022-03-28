ENID, Okla. — Though the state treasurer cautioned Enid residents to not get too comfortable Monday, he said Oklahoma’s state revenue is at an apex since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.
While rates are at a low, the war in Ukraine has raised concerns of inflationary pressure over the last month, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel told Enid Rotary Club on Monday during a monthly meeting at Stride Bank Center.
Gross receipts on Oklahoma tax collections — which McDaniel called the best indicator of the state’s economy — are at a high point since the Great Recession.
Oklahoma’s 12-month receipts of $15.61 billion in tax revenue are up by more than 19% since the same period last year and are the highest in state history since the late-2000s, according to the treasury.
“The big picture is, things look great. They really do,” McDaniel told the room of city leaders, business owners and elected officials who make up Enid Rotary’s membership. “And who would've thought this two years ago, as COVID was impacting everyone in the world and here in Oklahoma.”
The state reported earlier this month that last February’s gross receipts of $1.06 billion are up by almost 12% — a record high for the month — but that rate is the slowest growth in seven months.
Oil and gas tax collections are trending down, McDaniel said Monday, but the state expects an increase in gross production collections. February prices, to be reflected in next month’s receipts, averaged $91.64 for crude oil and $4.69 for natural gas.
Combined individual and corporate receipts rose by 9.1%, sales taxes were up 6.5% and motor vehicle collections increased by 17.5%.
In May 2020, the state’s monthly gross receipts had totaled $923.1 million, down by $150.5 million from the year before, which McDaniel had attributed to the pandemic at the time.
June 2020’s 12-month receipts then fell to $13 billion, a drop from the previous October’s $13.79 billion.
The state of Oklahoma had two goals during the pandemic before being the first to fully reopen by summer 2020 — put food on the table and stay safe/stay alive, McDaniel said.
“I know everyone’s not going to agree with every decision that was made, but the overall thesis was: We want to keep open for business as much as possible because we gotta live,” McDaniel said. “A lot of those decisions aren’t mine. I’m just the guy receiving the results of those. But I’m happy to say that Oklahoma is doing well.”
Now is a good time to save but also make reasonable investments, said McDaniel, a former state representative elected in 2018 before being appointed the next year by Gov. Mary Fallin.
He said about $800 million currently sits in the state’s Constitutional Reserve Fund, commonly known as a rainy day fund, which protects the state against economic downturns in 49 out of 50 states.
McDaniel said Gov. Kevin Stitt’s goal is to have $2 billion put aside for the rainy day fund, whose funds can be spent on four occasions: Up to three-eighths of the amount in the fund may be used to make up for a current-year shortfall in the current year’s collections; up to three-eighths if collections are forecast to be less than the current year’s collections; up to one-fourth for an emergency appropriation; or up to $10 million on tax incentives for at-risk manufacturers.
McDaniel said the state’s stabilization fund is easier to access, not requiring legislators to call special sessions to make emergency appropriations. This was the case when the state provided emergency funds to Oklahoma State University Medical Center when it had stopped its residency program, he said.
“I’m one who always plans for a rainy day,” McDaniel said. “You don’t spend it all when you’re at a high point, because then you have a new high point.”
He also said his office has had some issues since COVID with unclaimed property, which can include unclaimed cash, rebates, paychecks, royalties, and stock and bonds. More than 825,000 have unclaimed property, he said.
McDaniel also touted the state Treasury Department’s 529 College Savings Plan, which offers income tax reductions for account contributions.
Funds saved in OCSP accounts may be used at colleges, universities and technology centers nationwide, for K-12 tuition up to $10,000 per year and apprenticeships. M0re than 60,000 students are enrolled in the plan, McDaniel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.