ENID, Okla. — Justin Brown, secretary of Oklahoma Human Services, was in Enid Thursday morning, June 29, 2023, for the ribbon cutting at the agency's new location at 119 E. Broadway.
“We are building a world-class delivery service to make our customers feel like we really care,” Brown said. “We are going to help you get back on your feet.”
Oklahoma Human Services offices have been located at 2405 Mercer for many years.
This is a major shift in strategy for Oklahoma Human Services, trading its large buildings, some with more than 30,000 square feet of space, to smaller, more strategically located and designed locations, the agency said in a news release Thursday.
After the COVID pandemic, much of Oklahoma Human Services' staff shifted to telework, working outside of the office and attending office meetings only when necessary.
“We have neglected our real estate needs for too long,” said Austin Marshall, deputy director. “We no longer needed a big footprint.”
Jami Majors, director of strategic engagement, said Oklahoma Human Services will operate out of three offices in Enid.
The location at East Broadway is mainly to serve customers with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF; health related and medical services; child care subsidies; and child support and custody information.
The Department of Child Welfare Services now will be located at the Child Advocacy Council Campus, 1002 E. Broadway.
“These two offices are now located more in the middle of Enid and more accessible to our customers,” Majors said.
Oklahoma Human Services' main administrative office will be located at Enid Health, located at 10th and Garriott. This site will be for internal operations, space for large conference rooms and where teleworkers can meet and use offices.
The office space at 119 E. Broadway is owned by Jay Bowers.
“I’m really happy with the remodel of the space. It turned out fantastic considering what we started with,” Bowers said.
The remodel was done by contractor Michael Hamlin, of Southpaw Renovations, and the architect on the project was Breann Goshe, with Oklahoma Human Services.
“We are doing these projects and many different locations in Oklahoma,” Gauche said.
In May 2020, Oklahoma Human Services launched its Service First strategy to prioritize the families it serves and its workforce over physical structures. The northwest project manager is Jillian Hammer.
Shana Ritchie is field manager of the offices in Enid and Ponca City.
"This will be a nice space to serve the needs of this community,” Ritchie said.
Under the Service First plan, the agency will move away from building ownership to a leasing model, as well as strengthening its digital infrastructure to meet customers where they are, which is mostly online, the agency said in its news release.
Oklahoma Human Services offers help to more than 1.5 million people each year through a wide range of services.
For help applying for benefits, call (05) 522-5050 or go online to www.okdhslive.org for information about assistance, including energy assistance, SNAPn and TANF.
To see Oklahoma Human Services case information, child support and foster parenting, go to www.okbenefits.org.
