Tuesday and Wednesday will see the annual Oklahoma Housing Foundation Work Days, with Realtors and affiliates heading out into the community to aid in whatever way is needed. The first event was held in 2017, making this year the sixth year for the initiative. In Enid, Habitat for Humanity and RSVP are the two organizations receiving help this year.
"Through both of those organizations every year, we get in contact with them to see what projects they have," said Shawn Shadduck, an Enid-area Realtor who is overseeing the work sites. "Habitat has stated in the past that more work gets done in our work day for them than they do the rest of the year because of the volunteers that we have out and the work that we get done. And RSVP, they usually have a running list ... they have very few maintenance people that can do things for them."
Shadduck said this year, yard work will be much of the focus of the two days. He said tools such as chainsaws and other cutting equipment, as well as trailers, are among things that are needed from volunteers this year.
"We have a really good turnout. We typically have 40-50 volunteers each day," Shadduck said. "We do it in two days, just because there's not enough hands and too many projects to get done in one day. It's just our one time of the year our organization and us local Realtors and affiliates get together to give back to the community. Just whatever things are needed. Unfortunately, it's only once a year, but we get a lot done in that one time."
For those wanting to get involved, contact Shawn Shadduck at (580) 747-1430 ahead of time so people can be assigned to a certain property. He said work will go on until projects are completed. There are 21 projects this year to be completed over the two days. Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at the Stride Bank Center west parking lot for coffee and breakfast before heading out to assigned projects.
Cathy Perez Whiteside, an Enid Realtor, said the work days provide Realtors with a chance to give back to their community.
"A lot of people have the concept that Realtors just sell homes," she said. "But we are very interested and involved with the community and interested in helping homeowners. So these are big work days that we plan and everyone looks forward to this yearly event."
