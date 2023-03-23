OKLAHOMA CITY — The state House has advanced legislation that would allow Oklahoma tribes the option to offer sports betting.
House Bill 1027, which moves to the Senate, allows tribes to enter into compacts with the state to offer in-person and online wagering on the outcome of sports contests.
The legislative movement comes nearly five years after a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling found the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act unconstitutional. In place since 1992, it barred most states from allowing sports wagering. The ruling opened the door for state legislatures to decide whether they want to end existing bans and try to capitalize on the billions illegally wagered each year.
More than 30 states already have legalized sports betting and several others are looking at legalizing it, experts say.
A similar effort aimed at legalizing sports betting failed to advance through the Legislature last year.
State Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, who authored the bill, said allowing tribes to conduct sports betting “levels the playing field” for Oklahoma’s tribal gaming partners because a growing number of neighboring states already permit it.
Luttrell said not all Oklahoma tribes are interested in participating, but some of the larger ones have expressed interest if they can offer both in-person and online betting options.
He said the issue also boils down to one of economics for Oklahomans. Currently, Oklahomans are wagering illegally and that money is flowing to other states, he said. The state should be “capturing and our citizens benefiting from those tax dollars,” he said.
“But more than an economic engine and an economic reason, it’s also part of the responsibility that we have to our citizens to put some regulations in place on an unregulated, illegal industry and put some guidelines in place and partner with our tribal partners to present responsible gaming,” Luttrell said.
Luttrell said tribes would have exclusive rights to offer sports betting under the state’s existing tribal gaming compacts. Voter-approved compacts have long granted Oklahoma’s tribes the sole right to operate casinos in exchange for paying the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4% to 10%, depending on the game.
Under the sports betting legislation, the state would receive 4% of the first $5 million, then 5% of the next $5 million and then 6% of anything over that. In all, 88% of revenue generated still would go to public schools.
Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services estimates sports betting legalization would result in new revenues ranging from $493,000 to nearly $9.4 million a year. The revenue would depend on “various factors” including if sports betting is only conducted in person or if it can be conducted online.
Luttrell said he believes that “sliding scale percentage” is fair to the tribes because of the cost to get sports betting set up and to staff it. It’s also a fair return to the state, he said.
The measure, though, faced some opposition in the state House based in part on moral concerns.
Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, said he voted against the expansion because he doesn’t believe increasing gambling is a good thing for Oklahomans. He said he believes the measure morally moves the state in the wrong direction.
“Granted, you can bring in revenue, money for the state maybe, but I still just don’t think that that helps our family lives and those back home, especially those that have an addiction with gambling,” Newton said. “It just makes it another avenue for them to spend their money, which maybe could be needed on more essential items for the family.”
State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, said he opposed the expansion because he believes the state already has enough gaming.
“I’m kind of unsure who it will help the most,” he said. “But my deep core, I’m not a gambler. I don’t support gambling.”
