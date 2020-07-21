Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City April 30, 2020. The Oklahoma Supreme Court says Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he reached a casino gambling agreement with two Native American tribes. In a 7-1 decision on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the high court determined the compacts Stitt signed with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes are "invalid under Oklahoma law."