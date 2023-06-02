OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor said he plans to send 100 Oklahoma National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office said the deployment is in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for reinforcements at the border.
Stitt is among 13 Republican governors who have now committed to sending a total of 1,305 National Guardsmen and 231 law enforcement personnel to aid in Texas in its Operation Lone Star.
The Associated Press reported President Joe Biden unveiled plans in May to send 1,500 active duty troops to the border to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with administrative duties. There already were 2,500 National Guard personnel at the border.
The AP reported Texas’ border initiative is separate from Biden’s.
Stitt’s office did not respond to a question about how much Oklahoma’s deployment would cost taxpayers.
In a statement, Stitt said he doesn’t take the deployment lightly. As a parent of a currently deployed Oklahoma National Guard solider, he’s “acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment.”
“However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border,” Stitt said in a statement. "Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we are sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation."
In April, federal officials reported Stitt’s son was among more than 1,000 Army Oklahoma National Guardsmen deployed as part of Task Force Tomahawk. The deployment also included soldiers from Nebraska and Indiana. The soldiers will provide security support at five installations across three east African countries.
