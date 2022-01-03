ENID, Okla. — Flu season is starting, after last year’s unusually light influenza volume in Oklahoma.
Flu cases in Oklahoma peak between December and February, according to the Oklahoma State Department of health.
For the 2021-22 season, Oklahoma flu hospitalizations from Sept. 1 to Dec. 25 have reached 238 cases , according to OSDH. Garfield County’s flu hospitalizations as of Dec. 25 are at four. Similarly populated Grady County reports three cases.
In the 2018-19 season, state flu hospitalizations were recorded at 3,007, with 87 deaths. The 2019-20 season recorded 3,580 hospitalizations with 85 deaths. Last season, for 2020-21, there was a record low of 285 hospitalizations and 12 deaths, according to OSDH.
The state health department says last year’s unusually low flu season was due to COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health advises about the differences between COVID-19 and the flu.
The flu generally is exhibited by a high temperature lasting three to four days, intense headache, often severe aches and pains, sometimes severe fatigue and weakness, early extreme exhaustion, stuffy nose, sneezing, cough, runny nose and diarrhea, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 generally is exhibited by fever, headache, general aches and pains, fatigue, weakness, general exhaustion, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea, according to OSDH.
Flu symptoms similar to COVID include fever, headache, general aches and pains, exhaustion, cough and diarrhea, according to OSDH.
