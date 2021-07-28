First lady Sarah Stitt has released a video encouraging Enid residents to fill out a Hope Assessment Survey in advance of the state’s first Hope Summit planned for Enid in October.
The Hope Assessment Survey is the first step in the process and is intended to gauge how hopeful Enid residents feel.
“We want to know just how hopeful Enid is so we can determine how to direct resources that raise hope and create better outcomes for children and families across Enid,” Stitt said in the video.
The Hope Assessment Survey became available online July 6 and will be open through Aug. 31. A link to the survey is available at enidnews.com. There is no registration required to answer the survey.
So far, about 530 residents have participate in the survey. The majority of survey participants are female (68%) and are between 45 and 64 years of age. Most of the respondents are white and have an annual income of more than $75,000.
Dan Schiedel, CEO of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, one of the organizers of the Hope Summit, said more respondents are needed from diverse groups and communities.
“We plan to make special efforts to reach out to communities of color and engage them through the churches and various events in the next few weeks,” Schiedel said. “We want to make sure we have a true picture of where we stand together as a community in the arena of hope.”
Residents are encouraged to fill out the survey, which takes about 10 minutes and includes a number of questions related to the level of resiliency residents have personally and for the community. Respondents may remain anonymous.
The Oct. 7 Hope Summit in Enid will be a day-long, free event that invites community leaders to learn how to raise hope within themselves and others and develop strategies that will nurture the outcomes desired by every community, which include thriving schools, resilient children, strong families and physical health and mental well-being.
