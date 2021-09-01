Effective Wednesday, all visits to Oklahoma Department of Human Services offices will be by appointment only, the department says, to protect the health and safety of the agency’s customers and workforce.
Scheduling appointments will allow OKDHS to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by screening for symptoms and will also allow staff to help serve customers via phone, if possible, according to the department in a news release.
Oklahomans who are unable to make an appointment in advance of visiting a county office will not be turned away and will be served as quickly and safely as possible.
"OKDHS is committed to service to our customers in the midst of this most recent surge of the pandemic, while also protecting their health and safety, as well as that of our committed workforce," said Justin Brown, secretary for Human Services and OKDHS director, said in a statement. "The decision to move to appointment only, rather than allowing for walk-ins, was not made lightly and takes into account the moderate risk level assigned by the Oklahoma State Department of Health for nearly all of Oklahoma’s counties."
Some Oklahomans who rely on the critical services provided by OKDHS may have limited online accessibility, according to the department, and those customers can still be served through an appointment at their local OKDHS office.
Brown encouraged DHS customers and staff to follow CDC guidance including social distancing, masking and vaccinations to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
We have a real opportunity to play our part in slowing the spread of COVID while serving our communities at the same time," Brown said. "I’m thankful for our staff’s commitment to their neighbors as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”
Those in need of services can complete an application online at OKDHSLive.org or OKBenefits.org or by calling (405) 522-5050.
