ENID, Okla.— Oklahoma Conservation Commision is planting the seeds for a connected agricultural community in Oklahoma.
From July 19-20, the first Crossroads Conference will be held at Autry Technology Center.
“We call it the crossroad conference [because] not only is Oklahoma the crossroads of our nation, but we want this event to kind of be a crossroads of thoughts and ideas as well as an opportunity for people who aren’t happy with where they’re at to get different ideas and get inspiration to go forward in a new direction,” Meg Greski, OCC’s soil health program coordinator said.
The conference will discuss crops, livestock, urban food production and backyard conservation with the intention of uniting agricultural producers.
The following keynote speakers will present at the conference:
Doug Ferguson of “Doug’s Market Intel” blog at BEEF.com will teach “sell-buy marketing,” an approac h to the commodity cattle market pioneered by the late Bud Williams that counters the “buy-sell marketing” many producers are accustomed to. This unique approach to planning cattle sales and purchases allows producers to lock in profits when they buy cattle, rather than waiting until it’s time to sell and crossing their fingers the market cooperates.
Roy Pfaltzagraff, of PFZ Farms in northeast Colorado, plans to share his ideas for replacing expensive farm inputs with biological fertility and finding buyers who pay a premium for crops his local elevator would not accept. Pfaltzgraff’s familiarity with the cold, dry climate of Colorado provides him with experience and success with a diverse crop rotation.
“You may not think that Northeast Colorado has much in common with Oklahoma, but he does deal with a lot of the same issues up there,” Greski said. “Namely the fact that he’s in a very dry climate with a very challenging environment. And so he’s been able to overcome those challenges that we have largely in Oklahoma, especially in the wheatbelt.”
Jack Titchener is an NRCS/Oklahoma Conservation Commission Urban Soil Health Specialist in the Tulsa area who previously worked as a horticulture manager at the Philbrook Gardens. Titchner assembled a lineup of experts on urban food production, soil health and backyard conservation from across the state.
The conference has room for 125 registrants, with 25 spots currently remaining. Although the original registration deadline was July 7, Greski said the deadline was extended to July 14 considering the Oklahoma wheat harvest delay.
Registration is $50.
“And this programming is going to be unique compared to what, I mean, normal producer meetings present,” Greski said. “And because other people can hear from producers and not just from agency people, not just from researchers or from product salesmen, I mean, they’re going to be hearing from their peers, people who have gone through the same struggles people they can relate to, and people who have gone before them and tried new practices in real life.”
