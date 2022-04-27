OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City University’s Kramer School of Nursing will host a three-day summer camp for high school students from across the state.
Camp Kramer Way will take place June 28-30 for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in learning more about the nursing profession. Thanks to a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, attendance is free for up to 20 students. Applications are open online through May 6, and more information is available online at okcu.edu/nursing.
“Utilizing the Kramer School of Nursing’s advanced facilities, high school students will get to experience some of the many inherent rewards of nursing,” said Crystal Westmoreland, camp leader and chair of the university’s Traditional BSN program. “With staffing shortages across the country, especially rural areas, we feel it is imperative to introduce nursing as a potential career to the next generation.”
Camp participants will stay two nights in the university’s housing facilities, and meals and off-campus activities are included, all free of charge. Registration preference will be given to students from rural areas.
The Kramer School of Nursing has been part of OCU since 1981. Its Meinders Simulation Center, where students practice with realistic patient-care scenarios, opened with the latest in nursing school technology in 2017. The school fosters a learning environment where students are challenged to think critically and holistically.
