Enid Chautauqua, in partnership with other Oklahoma Chautauqua organizations, is hosting monthly, virtual book reviews and discussions beginning 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
The book reviews and discussions will be held online over Zoom and will feature Chautauqua scholars reviewing books that relate to their 2022 Summer Chautauqua topics and historical figures. The topic for 2022 Summer Chautauqua is “Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs, and Rock ‘n’ Roll.” The virtual book reviews and discussions will be 7 p.m. monthly on the second Wednesday of the month.
On Jan. 12, Karen Vuranch, who will portray Cass Elliot, will review the book "California Dreamin’: The LA Pop Music Scene of the 60s," by Andrew Hickey. On Feb. 9, John Dennis Anderson, who will portray Christopher Isherwood, will review "A Single Man," by Christopher Isherwood.
On March 9, Joey Madia, who will portray Allen Ginsburg, will review "Howl," by Allen Ginsburg. On April 13., Ted Kachel, who will portray Timothy Leary, will review "High Priest," by Timothy Leary. And, on May 11, Randy Noojin, who will portray John Lennon, will review "The Love You Make: An Insider’s Story of the Beatles," by Peter Brown and Steven Gaines.
To register for the monthly book discussions, go to csrhc.org/chautauqua/books.
