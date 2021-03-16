ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma media professionals and experts say last year’s protests brought on bills currently making their way through the state Legislature, and many of these bills would result in less public transparency.
According to the news organization The Frontier, at least 35 pieces of legislation were filed by lawmakers in response to protests last year.
“I think we should side with more transparency than less. I think that should be the standard,” Frontier Editor in Chief Dylan Goforth said.
Goforth drew a direct line between one bill criminalizing filming police officers to the protests that took place nationwide in the aftermath of the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man who was choked by a white police officer currently facing trial.
“Because what protests are we talking about? We’re talking about protests that happened because someone recorded them,” Goforth said.
House Bill 2273, co-authored by Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, the House Majority Leader, would criminalize anyone who intentionally publishes personally identifiable information of a law enforcement officer, with intent to “threaten, intimidate, harass or stalk.”
Information prohibited under this proposal includes name, birth date and address, as well as Social Security number, mother’s maiden name among info banned from being made public.
Banned information also would include “a photograph or any other realistic likeness of the person.”
“A lot of what we’ve learned about police brutality and police violence over the last four or five years are because members of the public see an encounter starting and — not knowing how the progression is gonna go — start recording,” Goforth said.
HB 2273 was passed out of committee in late February, along with its Senate counterpart, SB 6.
Last week, Republicans in the House and the Senate also both unanimously advanced measures that would grant immunity to Oklahomans who run over with their car protesters in an illegal zone.
A driver pulling a horse trailer drove his truck through a crowd of protesters in Tulsa, and according to a district attorney memo, “protesters descend(ed) upon” the truck beating, grabbing and throwing things at it. One man fell off a bridge and was paralyzed, while others also were hurt in the incident.
Goforth said the DA had to dispel misinformation that people were trying to set the horses on fire, but the bill’s legislator then repeated that claim.
“You can’t even get that fact straight to a legislator 10 months after it happened. Then putting that burden on the protester to prove they weren’t trying to attack the vehicle is an unfair burden,” he said.
Local Legal Initiative media attorney for the state of Oklahoma, KatieBeth Gardner, said less transparency leads to less accountability.
Gardner, who works for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, recently secured the release of a 911 call recording on behalf of the Muskogee Phoenix, which had challenged the district attorney’s effort to block what Gardner argued were public record.
“Filming the police is a really important tool that citizens have to be able to hold those public officials accountable for their actions,” Gardner said.
State Sen. Brenda Stanley wrote Senate Bill 403 to allow law enforcement to remove disruptive individuals from local meetings and charge them with a misdemeanor, a possible violation of Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act.
“I haven’t seen it this way in a long time where the country is afraid of each other,” said Mark Thomas, executive vice president of Oklahoma Press Association.
Thomas said he’s noticed over the last decade, the country swinging more toward privacy and free speech and away from censorship.
Senate Bill 383 passed in the Senate on Friday, and if passed in the House, would allow Oklahomans to sue a social media site owner or operator for damages if the website intentionally deletes or censors a user’s political or religious speech.
The bill, authored by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, does not apply to posts calling for immediate acts of violence or enticing criminal conduct.
Thomas’ office at OPA has for the last week been summarizing bills currently in the legislative pipeline to “see what has to be worked on” for the long-haul, he said.
With an attorney like Gardner at Oklahoma media’s disposal, Thomas said the public will start to see more strategically important cases — ones that could establish legal precedence to influence future case decisions — begin to be filed in the next few months.
“You have to make those arguments when the pendulum is swinging towards too much closure … and force it back the other way,” Thomas said.
The News & Eagle will be publishing more stories throught this week related to Sunshine Week.
