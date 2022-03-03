ENID, Okla. — The wind will come “sweepin’ down the plain” during Oklahoma Bible Academy’s spring musical this weekend.
After rehearsing for more than three months, 43 students from sixth through 12th grades will perform in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Linda Small, director of the musical and vocal music teacher at OBA, said “Oklahoma!” is a bigger production than she anticipated, but the students have worked hard and are ready to perform.
“These students have risen to the challenge so gracefully,” Small said. “It’s been really cool to watch these students take it upon themselves to put their best into it.”
According to the Rodgers and Hammerstein website, “Oklahoma!” is set in 1906 and tells the story of a boastful cowboy named Curly McLain and a surly ranch hand named Jud Fry who are both in love with Laurey Williams, a farm girl.
Freshman Addison Bartley is playing Laurey Williams in the production and said her favorite part is dancing.
Bartley, 14, has been participating in dance outside of OBA since she was 3 years old, and one of Laurey William’s scenes is a “dream ballet.”
“It’s definitely different from what ballet is like outside of school, but I like being able to show what I love to do,” Bartley said.
Ian Eastin, a 15-year-old sophomore playing the role of Curly McClain has been involved in theater since the sixth grade, saying he likes being able to express himself through dancing and singing.
“This musical has really great songs,” he said.
The 15-year-old has performed in “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Newsies,” but this is his first time to play a lead role, and he’s ready for all four performances this weekend.
For 17-year-old Amy Miller, this year’s production comes with bittersweet feelings, since she will graduate from OBA in May.
Theater has come to be her passion, said Miller, who has been involved in it for many years.
“I like to get the chance to perform and make people happy,” Miller said. “I like to entertain people.”
Miller said her character, Aunt Eller, is bold and has a lot of funny parts in the show, adding that being involved in a production that is representative of Oklahoma and embraces the state’s history is really humbling.
Small said “Oklahoma!” is, at its core, about people and what it means to have hope and live in a changing world, and she loves watching the students portray the musical’s characters.
“To see these students rise up and say, ‘We can do the work of this show, and we can do the work of telling the story’ — really showing, ‘We are hopeful people, and we are hardy people who are willing to, no matter what life throws at us, keep going,’ has been interesting,” Small said.
“Oklahoma!” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults and can be purchased on EventBrite, by calling OBA at (580) 242-4104 or at the door, 5913 W. Chestnut.
