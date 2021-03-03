ENID, Okla. — The time has finally come for the cast of Oklahoma Bible Academy’s “Newsies” to seize the day.
Nearly one year ago, just three weeks before curtains up, “Newsies” was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the production is back this week with students — old and new cast members — from sixth through 12th grades who are readily rehearsing for Thursday’s opening night, said Linda Small, director of the musical and vocal music teacher at OBA.
“I was so excited to see (last year’s cast) in those roles, and they were getting to flourish in ways that that I hadn’t gotten to see them before, and then all of that was ripped out from underneath us,” Small said. “When we started up again with a new cast and new people filling in those roles trying so hard to say, ‘This is a different cast, and this is a different group of students,’ and to see how God has provided through all that, and ... seeing how what the show has become has been just absolutely beautiful.”
“Newsies” is a fictionalized account of the 1899 newsboys’ strike in New York City and is the story about a group of kids who are mistreated and decide to unify and rise up, using their voices to better their situation, Small said.
Karen Jones, whose 17-year-old daughter Caroline is in the musical, said she appreciates OBA letting students explore and perform non-religious musicals in addition to biblical stories like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” In 2019, OBA’s spring musical was “Beauty and the Beast.”
“I just think it’s really good — the way we can take a secular story and still find ourselves as Christians in that story, the same way that we do in real life,” she said.
The show was originally scheduled for April 2020, and when it was canceled, Small said it was “heartbreaking,” especially as a director who wants to see kids flourish on the stage.
“To think about something that the students had worked so hard for, and then for them not to be able to actually see it come together and actually perform the show and show everyone what they had done — I think out of everything we lost in COVID-19, that’s one of the things that I’m most heartbroken about,” Small said.
Six or seven of the cast last year were seniors who then graduated, and other cast members left for other reasons, but Small said a majority of the original cast still is there and were recast into new roles.
Jones is excited to watch Caroline perform the role of Katherine, the daughter of Joseph Pulitzer, a journalist and the love interest of Jack. Caroline wasn’t involved in “Newsies” last year, and Jones said with “God’s timing,” her spot in the show was saved.
Caroline has been taking virtual voice lessons for several months to prepare for Katherine’s songs in the musical, and Jones said it’s been amazing to watch her talents in theater grow during her senior year through a pandemic. She’s especially happy to see this shred of normalcy that comes with the musical.
“For her as a senior — for me, as a parent, it felt very uncertain,” Jones said. “It’s interesting because as a parent, all those things make me apprehensive, but to see the kids just roll with it ... Getting to watch her have something that feels normal has been really fun.”
“Newsies” is tale of perseverance, and the kids have had to persevere, Jones said. Even the set for the show persisted — the two-story set was constructed a year ago and has stayed on the stage since, said Jones, who helps out with performances and is making her own daughter’s costumes for the performance.
“We have worked around it on the stage for a year because the headmaster was determined, (saying) ‘We’re going to figure out how to get this show done,’ and so we never tore down the set last year,” Jones said.
During the pandemic, COVID-19 challenges Small faced with theater were the cast singing and working in close quarters together and the uncertainty of it all, but the students were “generous and very willing” to what they needed to do.
Small said by the grace of God, everything fell into place and the school is finally able to perform the musical, and she’s confident the students will “blow it out of the water.”
“Newsies” will be be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with an additional 2 p.m. showing Saturday. Tickets are $3 for children and $5 for adults, and tickets will be limited to allow for social distancing by family. Tickets are available by calling (580) 242-4104 or emailing oba@oklahoma bible.com. Wearing masks is encouraged inside the building during the shows, Small said, and chairs are being set up in order to practice social distancing.
