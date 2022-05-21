ENID, Okla. — Twenty-six smiling graduates marched into their high school auditorium for the last time to commemorate the formal end of their secondary education, before they begin their lives as young adults “engaging the world.”
Oklahoma Bible Academy held its class of 2022 commencement Friday on its campus, at 5913 W. Chestnut, beginning the ceremonies with a warm welcome and prayer from valedictorian Andrew Gungoll.
The mostly student-led commencement was filled with acclamations from graduates about the memories, value and growth they have had at OBA.
Fellow valedictorians Reese Westrope and Ella Lichty shared speeches about their personal experiences reflecting OBA’s school mission.
“Looking back at my time in high school, I realized I had been too caught up in trying to be the perfect student, get the highest grade and be the best athlete and teammate I can be,” Westrope said. “Now none of these things are bad things, in and of themselves, but often I find myself chasing those good things as if they were ultimate things.”
Graduating seniors continued to infuse their faith into their valedictories, while presenting student awards and recognitions of valedictorians, salutatorians, academic honors, All State honors and Christian Character awards.
Other valedictorians were Cooper Cayot and Blake Miller. Salutatorians were Kamber Riffel and Matthew Smith.
Graduates gave their instructors a standing ovation, thanking them for their guidance, care and dedication to students through their seven years at OBA.
Miller presented the 2022 OBA Teacher of the Year award to Ryan Caimano, sharing how Caimano goes above and beyond and is “a brilliant dude and awesome person to hang around.”
“He has impacted many students, myself included,” Miller said. “He has taught unconventionally in his areas of expertise, but his methods have proven effective time and time again. A brilliant man who loves his students and they love him. He has gone above and beyond in his education, dedication and preparation of his students.”
Riffel and Smith shared praise for their classmates’ diversity, talents and interests, while adding in specific personal anecdotes like how many COVID isolations they’ve had or how many surgeries they have had, eliciting laughter from the crowd every few moments.
After the traditional video tribute, filled with smiling babies and senior photos, Cayot gave the commission to her fellow students before they received their diplomas.
“To my class, the class of 2022, don’t be afraid to serve, to get outside of your comfort zone,” Cayot said. “Grow through failure, and especially and most importantly, honor the Lord as we share the truth that we have been equipped with.”
