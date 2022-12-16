Patrons will have the opportunity to view the works of Oklahoma-based artist Connie Moore on Sunday at Enid Symphony Center’s Jane Champlin Art Gallery.
Moore began her career as an artist in 2003 when she opened a digital art studio and gallery in Waynoka. Drawing her influence from the artistic community of Mendocino, Calif., she started working in layered mixed media abstract art in 2011. She uses a variety of techniques, including still oil realism, mixed media and abstract representation. Moore has worked with famed artists such as Charles Becker and Brian David.
Moore’s works will be for sale at the gallery during the show, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, at the symphony center located at 301 W. Broadway. ESO receives 10% of the proceeds from each piece.
Also on Sunday, ESO will be selling its Christmas-themed ornaments for $20. All proceeds from ornament sales benefit Enid Symphony Auxiliary.
Attendance is by donation. For more information, go to enidsymphony.org, or call (580) 237-9646.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.