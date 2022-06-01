Enid News & Eagle
About 50 Enid and Northwest Oklahoma community leaders met for a lunch listening session Wednesday to provide ideas and input on the upcoming Oklahoma Academy Town Hall 2022 session that will occur in October.
The meeting was held at Autry Technology Center.
The Oklahoma Academy Town Hall meets annually and includes about 150 people from across the state. Each town hall focuses on a specific topic of statewide interest, and the 2022 topic will focus on better understanding of the new workplace culture, the key industries now in Oklahoma, the educational approaches and how to optimize resources, technologies and behaviors.
The session was led by Julie Knutson, CEO of the Oklahoma Academy. She asked the participants to provide input on some of the issues impacting workforce development, particularly in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
“One of the things I like working with Enid and its citizens is that you’re honest, you say what you think, you express what you’re concerned about,” Knutson said. “That’s good because until we know what we like and what we don’t like, it’s kind of hard to move the state forward in areas, especially as important as the economy, education and health.”
Knutson pointed out it is important for the Academy to get input from residents in both rural and metro areas.
The conversation among the participants at Wednesday’s session concentrated on the educational opportunities provided to local students and the barriers that prevent residents in Northwest Oklahoma from furthering their education.
Several in the group praised the partnership among the public schools, Autry Technology Center, Northern Oklahoma College Enid and Northwestern Oklahoma State University in providing a pipeline to higher education for students. Some concern was expressed about making sure students and their families know about those opportunities.
There was discussion about some families of students not knowing about these bridges and pathways, and making sure parents in underserved communities also know of the opportunities available in Enid.
Oklahoma Academy Town Hall will be held Oct. 16-19 at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.
The topic of the Town Hall will be “Enhancing Our Workforce for an Increasingly Innovative Economy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.