CASHION, Okla. — Northbound and southbound Oklahoma 74F will be intermittently narrowed between Oklahoma 33 and Seward Road in Cashion starting Monday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Transportation.

The roadwork will be ongoing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday, July 2, for culvert replacement and surface repairs. Work will suspend for the Fourth of July holiday weekend but is expected to resume Tuesday, July 6, through Friday, July 9, weather-permitting. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area, according to ODOT.

