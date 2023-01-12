ORLANDO, Okla. — Work is underway to realign the Oklahoma 51 and U.S. 77 junction south of Orlando in Logan County, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
This work will realign Oklahoma 51 to the north, lessening a curve and improving site distance issues, according to an ODOT press release. It also will realign where the southern leg of U.S. 77 connects to Oklahoma 51.
No lane closures are scheduled at this time, but the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph on eastbound and westbound Oklahoma 51 between Air Depot/County Road 3140 and Logan Road just west of I-35. Work will take place on U.S. 77 between county roads EO63 and E0610 near Midwest Boulevard, according to the release.
Work also is planned alongside the highway on a new alignment that includes replacing two bridges over East Beaver Creek and a BNSF railroad line. Drivers can expect significant lane shifts and detours in the coming months on this project as the work progresses, according to ODOT.
The $24 million-plus project was awarded in September by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Sherwood Construction Co. Work is expected to complete in summer 2024, weather permitting.
