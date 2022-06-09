HENNESSEY, Okla. — Eastbound and westbound Oklahoma 51 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing traffic at the Little Turkey Creek bridge just east of Hennessey through Saturday.
According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation, surface repairs will be made to a traffic detour after earlier flooding.
The ongoing bridge rehabilitation, widening and resurfacing project is expected to complete by winter, weather permitting, according to ODOT. Eastbound and westbound Oklahoma 51 will remain narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals between Mitchell Road in Hennessey and County Road N2940 in Kingfisher County . Wide loads are restricted to no more than 10 feet wide through the work zone.
ODOT said motorists should plan extra travel time through the work zone and use caution in the area.
The more than $12 million contract was awarded to Cummins Construction Co. Inc. of Enid.
