CARMEN, Okla. — Oklahoma 45 is scheduled to be closed to east- and west-bound, through-traffic between U.S. 281 and Oklahoma 8 through Carmen until 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021.
The Alfalfa County closure will allow for utility work to be completed, according to officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Transporation. The roadway could be opened earlier if work is completed ahead of schedule, according to an ODOT release. The highway will be open to local traffic, although caution is advised in work zones, and motorists should plan an alternate route when possible to access businesses along the route.
The detour route around the area will be southbound Oklahoma 8 to westbound U.S. 412 to northbound U.S. 281 to eastbound Oklahoma 45.
This closure is part of a nearly $10 million reconstruction project ongoing on Oklahoma 45/Oklahoma 8 awarded to The Cummins Construction Co. Work is expected to complete by early summer 2021.
