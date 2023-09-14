WAYNOKA, Okla. — All lanes of a portion of Oklahoma 14 have been closed in Waynoka while a waterline break is fixed.
According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the closure is at West Broadway in Waynoka and will continue through the end of September.
There will be size and load restrictions in place during work and a local detour will be in place, according to ODOT.
Drivers should use extra caution in the area and expect delays, according to ODOT.
