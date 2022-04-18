ENID, Okla. — Two Republican candidates in Oklahoma said Monday they were concerned about the federal government interfering with ongoing attempts to keep transgender girls out of school bathrooms and sports teams.
April Grace, a Shawnee educator running for Oklahoma’s state superintendent of public instruction, told GOP congressional candidate Wade Burleson and other Enid Rotarians on Monday that she doesn’t think school districts need the U.S. Department of Education forcing issues on transgender students in bathrooms or on sports teams.
Grace said schools need to — and often do — rely on local communities and locally elected officials to work out with their students’ families what she called “complexities in schools.”
“I don’t think we need a federal government overreach. But I also think … we have to be careful about overreach as a state entity, as well,” she said. “I think that’s the best way to do it, at the lowest, closest proximity to the issue.”
Burleson, a retired Enid pastor and author who’s running for the U.S. House, had said he was concerned about the Biden administration citing Title IX on an issue he said should be left up to the states — “boys who self-identify as girls to go into a girls’ restroom” — before asking Grace what she would do to prevent further encroachment if she were elected in November.
On June 28, Grace, superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools, will first seek the Republican nomination against candidates Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s current secretary of education, and John Cox, a district superintendent for Peggs Public Schools.
Walters has taken a hard line against schools allowing students who identify as trans to use the bathroom that corresponds to their self-identified gender, publicly opposing a bathroom policy at Stillwater Public Schools in a letter and on several social media videos.
Stillwater’s board members voted Monday night to defer to the state Department of Education and state Board of Education for directives about the district’s bathroom policy, with approval from Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Representatives at the meeting from Freedom Oklahoma, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, denounced the vote on Twitter.
“A shame for trans students in (Stillwater) schools, who will now face the full political force of a Governor and Sec of Education who will further marginalize them for partisan points. We’ll be in that fight with them,” Freedom Oklahoma tweeted Monday night.
District officials had not received any reports of incidents taking place in school restrooms and said they would be handled as a disciplinary matter if there were, Stillwater’s superintendent said in an April 7 letter, CNHI News Oklahoma reported.
Walters also appealed to Oklahoma’s attorney general to halt the policy. On April 8, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor sent a letter to Washington saying guidance the district has likely received from the State Department of Education is not accurate.
Stillwater has a single-stall bathroom available to students who request it, as part of its policy, which Grace said Monday is common in Oklahoma schools.
“Most school districts I know of allow separate spaces for students … restrooms that anyone can enter into,” Grace said. “Those absolutely continue to need to be available for students.”
Oklahoma’s current superintendent, Joy Hofmeister, has yet to make any comments publicly on either hot-button issue concerning transgender students and athletes.
Burleson also claimed Monday that Hofmeister, also running for the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nomination, had said last week that it was mandatory for schools in Oklahoma to allow a trans child who identifies as a girl to go into a girl’s restroom — likely citing an article from right-wing think tank that quoted an OSDE spokesperson last week.
According to the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, department spokesperson Carrie Burkhart pointed to a 2020 federal appeals decision that a school district could not prohibit transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity. The U.S. Supreme Court further declined to hear an appeal of that case.
Stillwater’s student bathroom policy also came under fire when it was put in place in 2015.
In 2016, Hofmeister opposed a directive from the Obama administration that cited Title IX to allow trans students to use bathrooms, calling it “outrageous overreach.”
“Furthermore, I find it disturbing that this ‘joint guidance’ carries an implicit threat of loss of federal funds,” Hofmeister said at the time, according to the Stillwater News Press. “In the midst of a historic funding crisis for public education, schools should not be burdened with this sort of overreach yet again. Educators have a responsibility to ensure that every child is safe, treated with respect, and given the opportunity to learn. Oklahoma schools know the needs of our students and communities, and meeting those needs should solely remain a matter of local control.”
According to both the U.S. Departments of Education and Justice, under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, schools that receive federal money can’t discriminate based on a student’s sex. Both federal agencies treat a student’s gender identity as the student’s sex for the purposes of enforcing Title IX.
A wedge issue has developed in the last year as nearly a dozen Republican-led states across the country including Oklahoma have advanced or passed legislation banning instruction on sexuality/gender or prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing on sports teams.
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed or threatened to file lawsuits in some states, but not in Oklahoma, which passed its anti-trans sports ban March 30.
After being asked what she felt about “biological men” playing on girls’ sports teams, Grace said she doesn’t want people born “physiologically more advanced” to have a natural advantage over competitors born female, referring to the NCAA swimming victory of Lia Thomas, a transgender women.
“I don’t think any of us want that,” Grace said. “I certainly don’t want that for my 4-year-old granddaughter someday if she worked really hard in a sport to have that.”
Grace is set to debate her fellow Republicans, along with the Democratic Party’s two state candidates, Jena Nelson and Jerry Griffin, in a virtual candidate forum Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.