OKEENE, Okla. — An Okeene man was hurt Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Oklahoma 51 a little more than 4 miles west of his hometown in Blaine County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Nolan Rackley, 33, was transported by ambulance to Okeene Municipal Hospital and then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, via AirEvac, where he was admitted in stable condition with head, leg and external trunk injuries, according to the OHP report.
Rackley was traveling west on Oklahoma 51 in a 2004 Lincoln Town Car and was attempting to turned into a private drive at 7:15 p.m. when due to the sun in his face he struck a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500, traveling east on Oklahoma 51, head on, according to the OHP report. The Dodge was driven by Ethan Born, 20, of Booker Texas, who was not injured, the report states.
The conditions of the drivers were listed as normal and the cause of the collision was failure to yield, the report states. Seat belts were equipped but not in use in either vehicle, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.