KINGFISHER, Okla. — An Oklahoma City teenager was injured in two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon, Sept. 16, 2023, northeast of Kingfisher.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 15-year-old girl was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition.
The accident happened at 2:34 p.m. Saturday on North 2850 Road about 3 miles northeast of Kingfisher.
According to an OHP report, the teen was driving a 1982 Honda XR motorcycle northbound on North 2850 Road when she collided with a 2022 Kawaski driven by Jeremy Saylor, 46, of Oklahoma City, who also was northbound. According to the report, Saylor attempted to pass the teen and the teen crossed the centerline and hit Saylor's motorcycle. Saylor was treated at Mercy North in Oklahoma City and released.
Neither was wearing a helmet, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.