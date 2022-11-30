News reports show an Oklahoma City accountant’s office was raided Nov. 22, 2022, in the continuing investigation of the quadruple homicide at a marijuana grow operation near Lacey.
According to the Oklahoman, Kevin Paul Pham, 46, was arrested by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control agents.
The Enid News & Eagle was unable Wednesday to obtain the probable cause affidavit from Oklahoma County District Court. An online request for the information was made, but court officials did not respond of Wednesday night. The News & Eagle will follow up Thursday.
Pham, according to the Oklahoman, is a part owner or contact person for 63 marijuana grow operations in the state.
A suspect in the execution-style murders of four people at the marijuana operation was arrested Nov. 22 in Miami Beach, Fla.
Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on an OSBI warrant after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. He was transported to Miami-Dade County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma to face charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill.
According to OSBI, a man, identified as Chen, entered a building on a marijuana grow operation and killed four people, three men and one woman who are all Chinese citizens. One other person was wounded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.