OKARCHE, Okla. — A Okarche woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday evening, Oct. 2, 2022, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Karen Marie Alig, 39, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk and leg injuries, according to an OHP report.
The accident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on County Road E880, about 8 miles west of Okarche in Kingfisher County.
According to the report, Alig was walking west on County Road E880 when she was hit by a vehicle traveling west. The vehicle then left the scene.
