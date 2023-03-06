KINGFISHER, Okla. — An Okarche teenager was hospitalized Sunday, March 5, 2023, after being injured in a two-vehicle accident near Kingfisher.
Phillip Kirk Harris, 18, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with a head injury, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 2:45 a.m. Sunday on a county road 10 miles west and 2.5 miles south of Kingfisher. Harris' condition at the time of the accident was listed on the OHP report as "odor of alcoholic beverage."
According to the report, Harris was driving a 2011 Dodge R3500 pickup south on County Road NS 2740 when he crossed the centerline and hit a 2016 Volvo semi head on. Harris was pinned for 45 minutes before being freed by Kingfisher Fire Department personnel.
The driver of the semi, Jackie Ralph Shy, 61, of Norman, was admitted to Kingfisher Mercy Hospital in stable condition with trunk injuries, according to the report.
Harris was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report, while Shy was.
