ORIENTA, Okla. — A Woodward truck driver was in critical condition Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, after the 2004 Freightliner tractor he was driving ran off the roadway and rolled, blocking both lanes of U.S. 412 for nearly three hours in Major County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
Robert Ray Burdette, 59, was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center then flown to St. John’s in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with injuries to his head, arms, legs and trunk, according to an OHP report.
The driver was westbound on U.S. 412 just after 6 a.m. when he went off the roadway about 12 miles west of Orienta. The truck hit a traffic sign and then rolled one and a quarter times, coming to rest on the passenger side. OHP lists the condition of the driver as “sleepy” and the cause of the collision as “apparently sleepy,” the report states.
Seat belts were equipped and in use, according to OHP.
Both lanes of U.S. were closed at 7:27 a.m. by emergency officials and reopened at 10:12, for a total of 2 hour and 45 minutes, the OHP reported.
