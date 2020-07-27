FREEDOM, Okla. — A Custer City woman was injured early Sunday in Woods County after jumping out of a truck during an argument with the driver, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
The injury occurred at 12:08 a.m. Sunday about three-tenths of a mile north of Johnston on County Roady 150, 5 miles east and 4 miles south of Freedom, according to an OHP report.
Richard Syle Coyt Jr., 48, of Custer City, was driving a 2016 Ford F-250 north on County Road 150, according to the report, and was arguing with his passenger, Heather Marie Coyt, 47, when she jumped out of the truck.
Heather Coyt was transported from the scene by Freedom Ambulance to Alliance Heath in Woodward, according to the report. She was then flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted with head and internal body injuries. She was listed in stable condition.
The report lists Richard Coyt's condition at the time of the incident as "odor of alcoholic beverage." The cause remains under investigation.
