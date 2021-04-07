DOVER, Okla. — A Waukomis man was admitted in serious condition after a one-vehicle accident just after midnight Wednesday, April 7, 2021, on a county road a mile south and seven miles west of Dover, according to the Oklahoma Highway patrol.
Isaiah Thomas Forbes, 30, was transported by Dover EMS to Mercy Hospital in Kingfisher and then transferred by Air Evac to Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was in serious condition with head injuries, according to an OHP report.
Forbes was traveling east in Kingfisher County at about 12:15 a.m. on an asphalt road in a 2000 Toyota Tundra when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway, entered back onto the road and then exited to the left, overturning a half-time and coming to rest on its roof in a creek, according to the report.
OHP reported the condition of the driver and cause of collision are under investigation. Seatbelts were equipped, but it is not know if they were in use, according to the report.
