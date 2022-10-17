MOORELAND, Okla. — Two were injured just after midnight Sunday when a motorcycle struck a deer on Oklahoma 50 about 14 miles north of Mooreland in Woodward County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Robert S. Highfill, 45, of Mooreland, was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson south on the highway when a deer came from the west ditch and was struck. He sustained leg injuries and was transported via air to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted in stable condition, according to the OHP report.

His passenger, Baylee J. Noble, 24, of Woodward, was transported by ambulance to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center where she was admitted in stable condition with external trunk injuries, the report states.

The report lists the driver’s condition as normal and the cause of the collision as animal in roadway. Helmets were not in use, according to the report.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you