CASHION, Okla. — A Warr Acres teen was killed Saturday night when the ATV he was operating went off a county roadway and struck a tree in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
An OHP report states a 2019 Polaris Sportsman left the roadway for an unknown reason at 11:25 p.m. on East 800, a county dirt road, about 3.5 miles north and 4.7 miles west of Cashion.
The 17-year-old male male who was operating the vehicle was transported by Kingfisher EMS to Kingfisher Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead with head, internal trunk, arm and leg injuries, according to the report. OHP did not name the teen due to his age.
Passenger Raul Diaz-Martinez, 39, of Warr Acres, also was transported to the Kingfisher hospital where he was treated and released, according to the report.
The condition of the driver and cause of the collision remain under investigation, according to the OHP. Helmets were not in use.
