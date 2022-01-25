PERKINS, Okla. — A Ringwood man was listed in fair condition in a Stillwater hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Payne County Monday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
Isai Rodriguez, 23, was a passenger in a 2019 Dodge Durango, driven by Albert Ferrari, 20, of Stillwater, that was westbound on Oklahoma 33 when the crash occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. about three miles east of Perkins, according to an OHP report.
Ferrari was attempting to pass three vehicles while cresting a hill, the report states, when his vehicle struck a 2007 Chevrolet pickup heading east on the highway. The Durango then left the roadway to the left before overturning an unknown number of times, coming to rest in the south ditch, the report states.
Ferrari was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was listed in fair condition with external trunk, head and leg injuries. Rodriguez sustained internal trunk, arm, leg and head injuries. The driver of the pickup, Valenda McKee, 56, of Ripley, was not injured, according to the OHP report.
The conditions of both drivers were “apparently normal,” according to the OHP report, and the cause of the collision was listed as passing in a no-passing zone. Seatbelts were equipped and in use by all involved, according to the OHP.
