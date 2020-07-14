CHEROKEE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Tuesday a Cherokee man died July 8, 2020, from injuries sustained in a July 3 motorized bicycle accident.
OHP reported Gene Leon Davis, 72, of Cherokee, was driving a Huffy motorized bicycle 1.3 miles west of Cherokee on Greer Road at about 11:16 a.m. when a mechanical problem with the bike's rear fender caused Davis to lose control and impact the roadway.
Davis was transported by air ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head injuries. According to the OHP report the cause of the accident was mechanical defects, and Davis was not wearing a helmet.
