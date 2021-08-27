EL RENO, Okla. — A New Yorker was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer driven by a Woodward man on Interstate-40, a half-mile south of El Reno Thursday afternoon, Aug. 26, 2021, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The unnamed passenger of a 2005 Toyota Highlander, driven by Felizardo Olaveja, 61, of East Elmhurst, N.Y., was transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, where the report states the victim would be admitted for multiple fractures to the spine.
Olaveja and two other passengers were not injured in the accident, which happened at 2:30 p.m. after a 2003 Peterbilt tractor, driven by Paul Beverly, 52, of Woodward, changed lanes, causing Olaveja to swerve to avoid the truck and the sand tank it was hauling before the trailer’s axle struck his vehicle, according to the OHP report. Olaveja overcorrected the Highlander, which then entered into a broadside in the south-side ditch and rolling three-quarters of a time before coming to rest on the driver’s side, the report states.
El Reno Fire Department freed both back seat passengers pinned in the Highlander, according to the OHP.
Conditions of both drivers were listed as “normal” by the OHP, which reports the cause of the collision as “changing lanes unsafely.” Beverly was not injured in the accident, according to the report.
Seatbelts were equipped in all except second seat left and right passengers of the Highlander, according to the report.
