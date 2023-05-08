MEDFORD, Okla. — An Alva man died due to a medical condition in the early hours of Sunday, May 7, 2023, when his 2001 Peterbuilt semi went off the roadway on Oklahoma 11 about 9 miles west of Medford, in Grant County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Barton W. Rogge, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner, who said his death was due to a medical condition, according to an OHP report.
Rogge was westbound on Oklahoma 11, just west of County Road 870, when the semi departed the road to the right, traveling approximately 250 feet in the north ditch before re-entering the roadway, driving off into the south ditch and up an embankment into a wheat field, according to the report.
The cause of the collision and condition of the driver were both listed on the report as under investigation. Seatbelts were equipped but not in use, according to the OHP report. There was no time for the accident listed on the report.
