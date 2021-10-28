A 69-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in Ringwood on Oct. 16, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Allen Goodwin was pronounced dead at 5 p.m. Wednesday by medical personnel at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after being transported there on Oct. 16, according to OHP.
Goodwin was involved in a two-vehicle collision, had incapacitating leg and internal trunk injuries and was extricated by Ringwood Fire Department before being taken to OU Medical Center, the OHP report states.
According to OHP, at 4:47 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, Leslie Spady, 30, of Laverne, was driving a 2017 Chevy Equinox, with Goodwin as her passenger, west on U.S. 60 when a 2018 Ford Expedition, driven by 59-year-old Sandra Cavett, of Canton, failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Oklahoma 58 and pulled out in front of Spady.
Spady was transported by Major County EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, and Cavett was not injured, the report states.
