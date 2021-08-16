EUFAULA, Okla. — A Kingfisher woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in McIntosh County Saturday night, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Celia Bernard, 65, was driving a 2006 GMC 2500 five miles north of Eufaula shortly after 10 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a ditch and rolled one time, OHP reported.
Bernard, who was ejected through the passenger side window during the crash, was taken to Hillcrest Hospital in Henryetta, where she was admitted in critical condition, according to OHP. She later was transferred to Saint John Hopsital in Tulsa where she died, the report states.
The condition of the driver and cause of the collision remain under investigation. Bernard was the only occupant of the vehicle. Seat belts were equipped but not in use, according to OHP.
