BURLINGTON, Okla. — A Kiowa, Kan., man has died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle wreck five miles north of this Alfalfa County town on July 4, 2021, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Alexander Kuhr, 30, died at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., on July 9 after he was admitted in critical condition following the accident on the afternoon of July 4, according to OHP.
Kuhr and Jeremy Stewart, 35, also of Kiowa, Kan., were driving motorcycles north on a paved county road when they passed a disabled car on the roadside. Stewart slowed, and Kuhr turned to look at the car and crashed into Stewart’s motorcycle, according to an OHP report.
Stewart was wearing a helmet but Kuhr was not at the time of the accident, the report states.
