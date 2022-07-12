CANTON, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate after the body of a Watonga man was found floating in Canton Lake late last week.
The body of Paul W. McLemore, 28, was found at 3:03 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, according to an OHP report.
Blaine County Undersheriff Danny Aytes said the body was found against the rocks on the west end of the dam by a family that was tubing. He said the investigation then was turned over Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and OHP.
According to OHP, the body was recovered by members of the OHP Marine Enforcement Unit and "it was determined that the individual had been floating for several days." The body did not have a personal flotation device.
McLemore's body was taken to Pierce Funeral Home in Canton, then transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.
Assisting in the original investigation also were Canton and Eagle City fire departments and Blaine County EMS.
