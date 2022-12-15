PERRY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an accident on the Cimarron Turnpike that left two people dead on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2022.
According to the OHP, two men, Jose Arrellanolozano, 65, of Oklahoma City, and a 41-year-old man, also of Oklahoma City, were pedestrians and were pronounced dead at the scene of trunk injuries. The second man was not identified pending notification of next of kin.
The accident happened at 12:10 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 412 about half a mile east of the intersection with Interstate 35 and about 7 miles north and half a mile east of Perry.
Few details were available, as the cause of the accident is under investigation, according to an OHP report.
Two vehicles were involved as well. One was a 2009 Nissan Murano driven by a 16-year-old boy from Enid. OHP does not name juveniles in its accident reports. He was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was treated and released, according to the report.
The second vehicle involved was a 2009 Chevrolet Cruze. The driver of that vehicle is under investigation, according to the report.
