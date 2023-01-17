KINGFISHER, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the two victims killed in a plane crash Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, 2023, in Kingfisher County.
At 12:42 p.m. Monday, a Piper Saratoga TC aircraft crashed in a wheat field 8 miles east and 1 mile north of Kingfisher.
According to OHP, the two occupants of the aircraft, John Hazelton, of Edmond, and Jonathan Benton, of Mustang, were pronounced dead at the scene by Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.
The aircraft had taken off from Wiley Post Airport, which is in the Oklahoma City area, at 12:14 p.m. before crashing. On Tuesday, OHP did not have the aircraft's destination.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
