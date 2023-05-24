EL RENO, Okla. — An Enid woman killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in El Reno has been identified.
Daniela Ramirez, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene by the El Reno Fire Department with head, arm, leg and trunk external and internal injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, before being transported by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
Her identification was released Wednesday by OHP after next-of-kin were notified.
She was the sole passenger of a 2004 Nissan 350Z that was being driven by Jeremy Ramirez, 27, of Enid. He also was identified Wednesday.
He was flown via AirEvac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with injuries to his head, legs and trunk, external and internal.
What exactly happened and the cause of the collision were still under investigation, according to OHP, but it occurred at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday near U.S. 81 and NW 164th Street in El Reno.
The second vehicle involved in the collision, a 2004 Jeep Liberty, was driven by 19-year-old Johnathan Byrd, of Norman, according to the report. He was transported to OU Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
There were three passengers, all of Norman, also in the Jeep when the collision happened, the report states. Tiffany Byrd, 32, was transported to OU Medical Center, where she was admitted in good condition with injuries to her legs, and 41-year-old James Bailey, was flown to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted in serious condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
A 12-year-old child, whose name was withheld in the report, was transported to OU Children’s Hospital, according to OHP. The child was admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
The condition of both vehicles’ drivers was also under investigation at the time of the OHP report. Seat belts were equipped and in use by all involved except for Bailey.
