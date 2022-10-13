CANTON, Okla. — A Hitchcock man was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle collision about 2 miles east of Canton on Oklahoma 51 just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2022, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Kevin John Biggs, 56, was driving a 2000 Cheverolet Silverado east on Oklahoma 51 in Blaine County when the vehicle crossed the centerline, departed the roadway to the left, struck a tree and rolled a half-time, coming to rest on its top in the north ditch, the OHP reports. Biggs sustained whole body injuries, according to the report, and was transported to a local funeral home and later transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.
The condition of the driver was listed as unknown, and the cause of the collision is under investigation, according to the OHP.
Seatbelts were equipped and in use, according to the report.
