DOVER, Okla. — A Hennessey man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash a mile south of Dover in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Irineo Tarango, 24, was transported by Air Evac from the scene to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted for a head injury and listed in stable condition, according to the OHP.
Tarango was driving a 2019 Ford F250 pickup north on U.S. 81, just before 4 p.m., when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left and struck a bridge guardrail near the County Road E. 730 intersection, an OHP report states. The vehicle continued left, entering the southbound lanes of the highway, before striking a second guard rail and coming to rest, the report states.
Both lanes of the highway were closed for a time due to the accident and to allow the helicopter to land, according to OHP.
The condition of the driver and cause of the crash are under investigation, according to the report. Seat belts were equipped but not in use, and there were no passengers, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.